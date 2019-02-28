Penn (16-10, 4-6) vs. Harvard (14-9, 7-3)

Lavietes Pavilion, Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard looks for its seventh straight win over Penn at Lavietes Pavilion. The last victory for the Quakers at Harvard was a 55-54 win on Feb. 25, 2012.

LEADING THE WAY: Harvard’s Bryce Aiken has averaged 21.8 points while Chris Lewis has put up 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Quakers, AJ Brodeur has averaged 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while Devon Goodman has put up 13.7 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Crimson have scored 73.9 points per game to Ivy League opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 41 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Penn is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 16-4 when scoring at least 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Penn is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 13 or more 3-pointers. The Quakers are 10-10 when the team hits fewer than 13 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 27.4 percent. The Crimson have averaged 8.8 offensive boards per game and 10.3 per game over their last three games.

___

___

