Harvard takes on Yale after Ledlum's 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (12-9, 3-4 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Yale Bulldogs after Chris Ledlum scored 21 points in Harvard’s 83-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers. The Crimson are 5-3 on their home court. Harvard is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 against conference opponents. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ledlum is averaging 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Crimson. Idan Tretout is averaging eight points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

Matt Knowling is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

