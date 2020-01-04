Eyassu Worku made a career-high 5 of 8 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Anteaters (8-8), who shot 40% from the field to Harvard’s 47%. Collin Welp scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Tommy Rutherford and Evan Leonard scored 14 points apiece.
Harvard faces Dartmouth at home next Saturday. UC Irvine matches up against Hawaii at home next Saturday.
