Nicholls State totaled 52 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Troy Green had 19 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (8-20, 4-14). Bryson Robinson added 18 points and eight rebounds.
The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Privateers on the season. Nicholls State defeated New Orleans 77-72 on Jan. 25. Nicholls State finishes out the regular season against McNeese State at home on Wednesday. New Orleans faces Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday.
