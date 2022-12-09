Hastings and Western Michigan host UIC

UIC Flames (5-4, 0-2 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-6)
The Flames are 1-2 on the road. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Toby Okani averaging 1.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 20.3 points. Titus Wright is shooting 62.0% and averaging 8.0 points for Western Michigan.
Jace Carter is averaging 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Trevante Anderson is averaging 14 points and 4.4 assists for UIC.
