Hatcher's 4TDs carry Texas St. past Houston Christian

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Layne Hatcher threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State controlled from the outset in a 34-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday.
Marcell Barbee caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats.
Texas State outgained Houston Christian in total yardage, 479-142. The Huskies hadn’t been shutout since a 76-0 defeat against Sam Houston on Nov. 15, 2014.
The Bobcats won the only previous meeting between the schools, 20-11, on Sept. 2, 2017, in San Marcos.
