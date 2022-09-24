Hatcher's 4TDs carry Texas St. past Houston Christian

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Layne Hatcher threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State controlled from the outset in a 34-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Hatcher completed 27 of 41 passes in the win. It gave him 100 completions in his first four games as a Bobcat, the most ever by a Texas State (2-2) quarterback after four games since the school moved to the FBS level in 2012.