Terrell Gomez had 21 points for the Matadors (2-8). Brendan Harrick added 18 points. Darius Brown II had 12 points and six assists.
Portland State matches up against Portland Bible at home on Thursday. Cal State Northridge takes on North Dakota State at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.