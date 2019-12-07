Holland Woods had 14 points and 10 assists for Portland State (4-5). Lamar Hamrick added six rebounds. Rashaad Goolsby had 2 points and 16 rebounds for the hosts.

After a tight first half that resulted in the two teams heading to the half tied at 36-36, Portland State outscored Cal State Northridge in the second half for the 6-point victory. The Matadors’ 31 points in the second half were a season low for the team.