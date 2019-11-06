PORTLAND, Ore. — Matt Hauser had 13 points to lead five Portland State players in double figures as the Vikings routed Puget Sound 94-69 on Tuesday night in their season opener.

Holland Woods, Alonzo Walker, Sal Nuhu and Kyle Greeley added 12 points apiece for the Vikings. Woods also had five assists and five steals for the Vikings, while Nuhu posted seven rebounds and six blocks.