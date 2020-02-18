Idaho came into the contest after posting its biggest win of the season Thursday, knocking off Eastern Washington, 74-71, and beat Portland State at home, 72-61 on January 2.
Alonzo Walker scored 15 points, Sal Nuhu scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and Markus Golder added 10 points for Portland State (13-14, 7-8 Big Sky Conference).
Trevon Allen scored 16 points and dished four assists to lead Idaho (7-18, 3-11). Damen Thacker added 11 points.
Portland State completes a three-game home stand by hosting Montana State on Thursday. Idaho returns home to host Northern Arizona Thursday.
