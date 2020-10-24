The game featured two of the six first-year head coaches in the Mountain West Conference. Todd Graham is the first coach at Hawaii to win a debut since Bob Wagner in 1987. Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer was on Indiana’s coaching staff last season and was the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator under Jeff Tedford from 2017-18.
Cordeiro had scoring runs of 20 and 3 yards as Hawaii built a 17-13 halftime lead. Turner’s 2-yard touchdown run stretched Hawaii’s lead to 24-13, and his 4-yard TD capped the scoring with about 5 minutes to play.
Fresno State’s Jake Haener was 17-of-31 for 289 yards passing with a touchdown and three interceptions.
Due to state COVID-19 protocols, no fans were allowed inside 41,031-seat Bulldog Stadium.
