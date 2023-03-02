Hawaii visits CSU Northridge after McClanahan's 27-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (21-9, 12-6 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (7-23, 4-15 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -8; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the CSU Northridge Matadors after JoVon McClanahan scored 27 points in Hawaii’s 72-67 victory over the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Matadors have gone 7-7 in home games. CSU Northridge is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 12-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 10.9 assists per game led by McClanahan averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 16.7 points for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

McClanahan is averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

