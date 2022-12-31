Hawaii faces Cal Poly following McClanahan's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cal Poly Mustangs (7-6, 1-0 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) Honolulu; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -10.5; over/under is 121.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after JoVon McClanahan scored 23 points in Hawaii’s 74-66 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-2 on their home court. Hawaii ranks ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Bernardo da Silva leads the Rainbow Warriors with 6.8 boards.

The Mustangs are 1-0 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Rainbow Warriors and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is averaging 14.1 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Chance Hunter averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Alimamy Koroma is shooting 52.0% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

