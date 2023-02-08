Hawaii hosts UCSD following Hepa's 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCSD Tritons (8-16, 3-9 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (17-7, 8-4 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the UCSD Tritons after Kamaka Hepa scored 29 points in Hawaii’s 69-56 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs. The Rainbow Warriors have gone 11-3 in home games. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 10.8 assists per game led by JoVon McClanahan averaging 3.1.

The Tritons are 3-9 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 1-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is averaging 13.3 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Bryce Pope averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Roddie Anderson III is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tritons: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

