STEPPING IT UP: The Rainbow Warriors have scored 67.4 points per game against Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Alimamy Koroma has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.8 percent of his free throws this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.
STREAK STATS: Cal Poly has lost its last five road games, scoring 48.8 points, while allowing 68 per game.
RECENT GAMES: Cal Poly has averaged only 54.6 points per game over its last five games. The Mustangs have given up 67.8 points per game over that span.
