RAMPING IT UP: The Rainbow Warriors have scored 69.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Alimamy Koroma has connected on 33.3 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.3 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.
SHARING THE BURDEN: Hawaii is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-5 when fewer than four Rainbow Warriors players score in double-figures.
DID YOU KNOW: Cal Poly has averaged only 57.6 points per game over its last five games. The Mustangs are giving up 70.6 points per game over that span.
