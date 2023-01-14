Hawaii plays Long Beach State, looks for 7th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Beach State Beach (8-9, 2-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-4, 3-1 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -7.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts Long Beach State trying to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Rainbow Warriors are 7-2 on their home court. Hawaii has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Beach are 2-3 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors and Beach meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 9.4 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Beach: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 41.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article