Hawaii puts home win streak on the line against UC Davis

UC Davis Aggies (7-5) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-3) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -7; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Rainbow Warriors take on UC Davis. The Rainbow Warriors are 5-2 on their home court. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 33.2% from downtown, led by Beon Riley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 1-4 on the road. UC Davis has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aggies meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

