Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on the UCSD Tritons, aim for 7th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (6-8, 1-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSD -5.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will attempt to continue its six-game win streak with a victory over UCSD. The Tritons have gone 3-2 at home. UCSD has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 11-3 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Noel Coleman averaging 7.5.

The Tritons and Rainbow Warriors face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 19.2 points. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.6 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Advertisement

Coleman is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article