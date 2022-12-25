Hawaii squares off against SMU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (5-7) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) Honolulu; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -4.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors square off against the SMU Mustangs in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors are 8-3 in non-conference play. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Noel Coleman averaging 8.0.

The Mustangs have a 5-7 record in non-conference games. SMU is sixth in the AAC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Efe Odigie averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.2 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Zhruic Phelps is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 14.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

