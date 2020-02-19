BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Rainbow Warriors are led by seniors Eddie Stansberry and Zigmars Raimo. Stansberry has averaged 16 points while Raimo has put up 9.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Highlanders have been led by Arinze Chidom and Callum McRae. Chidom has averaged 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while McRae has put up 9.4 points and six rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: McRae has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all UC Riverside field goals over the last three games. The sophomore big man has accounted for 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SPREAD IT AROUND: UC Riverside is 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points and 8-13 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. Hawaii is 7-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 7-10 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big West teams.

