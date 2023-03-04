Hawaii visits UCSB after Mitchell's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (22-9, 13-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (23-7, 14-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -3; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Ajay Mitchell scored 20 points in UCSB’s 89-86 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos have gone 11-3 in home games. UCSB is fifth in the Big West shooting 34.4% from deep, led by Miles Norris shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

The Rainbow Warriors are 13-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West scoring 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Noel Coleman averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 15.9 points and five assists for the Gauchos. Norris is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Coleman is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. JoVon McClanahan is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

