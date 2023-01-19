Hawaii visits UC Irvine for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-4, 5-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (12-6, 5-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Irvine -3.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Dawson Baker and the UC Irvine Anteaters host Noel Coleman and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The Anteaters are 5-3 in home games. UC Irvine scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-1 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks seventh in the Big West shooting 32.6% from deep. Kamaka Hepa leads the Rainbow Warriors shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Anteaters and Rainbow Warriors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 13.8 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Hepa is averaging 10.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

