Hawkins and No. 18 UConn host No. 20 Providence

Providence Friars (20-7, 12-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-7, 9-7 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 UConn plays the No. 20 Providence Friars after Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points in UConn’s 64-55 win against the Seton Hall Pirates. The Huskies have gone 13-2 in home games. UConn is third in the Big East in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies with 7.3 boards.

The Friars are 12-4 against Big East opponents. Providence is 2-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 10 points and 4.3 assists for the Huskies. Hawkins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Bryce Hopkins is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Friars: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

