Hawkins and No. 3 UConn host Butler

UConn Huskies (11-0) at Butler Bulldogs (8-3) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn takes on the Butler Bulldogs after Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points in UConn’s 114-61 win over the Long Island Sharks. The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Butler ranks eighth in the Big East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Manny Bates averaging 5.5.

The Huskies are 1-0 on the road. UConn is third in the Big East with 18.8 assists per game led by Andre Jackson averaging 4.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Jackson is averaging 5.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

