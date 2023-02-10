Hawkins and the Howard Bison take on conference foe Delaware State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Bison (14-10, 6-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-17, 3-4 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Delaware State in MEAC action Saturday. The Hornets are 3-4 on their home court. Delaware State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Corey Perkins averaging 3.6.

The Bison are 6-1 in conference play. Howard ranks second in the MEAC shooting 36.8% from downtown. Elijah Hawkins leads the Bison shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stone is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Martez Robinson is averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Hawkins is averaging 13.3 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

