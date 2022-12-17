Hawkins leads No. 3 UConn against Butler after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn Huskies (11-0) at Butler Bulldogs (8-3) Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -8.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn visits the Butler Bulldogs after Jordan Hawkins scored 22 points in UConn’s 114-61 victory against the Long Island Sharks. The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Butler scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 1-0 away from home. UConn averages 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 26.5 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is averaging 11.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Butler.

Hawkins averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is shooting 62.0% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

