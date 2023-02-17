Hawkins leads SFA against UT Arlington after 22-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-17, 4-9 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-9, 9-4 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on the UT Arlington Mavericks after Nigel Hawkins scored 22 points in SFA’s 65-60 victory over the Tarleton State Texans. The ‘Jacks have gone 11-2 in home games. SFA is seventh in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Mavericks are 4-9 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is fifth in the WAC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Latrell Jossell is averaging 11.0 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for SFA.

Kyron Gibson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 60.5% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

