Hawkins added nine assists for the Bison (17-10, 9-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jordan Wood added 19 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. William Settle recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. The Bison extended their winning streak to nine games.