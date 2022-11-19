Hawkins sparks Stephen F. Austin past South Dakota St, 93-82

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Nigel Hawkins came off the bench to score 25 points and spark Stephen F. Austin to a 93-82 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.
SFA (3-1) shot 31 of 55 from the field (56.4%) and knocked down 81.3% from the free throw line (26 of 32).
Hawkins converted 10 of 12 from the free throw line and grabbed six rebounds. Sadaidriene Hall was 6-for-6 from the line and finished with 14 points and seven boards off the bench. Jaylin Jackson-Posey and Latrell Jossell each added 12 points.
The Jackrabbits (2-3) hit 15 of 28 shots from beyond the 3-point arc to keep pace. Zeke Mayo knocked down 4 of 9 3-pointers and led South Dakota State with 24 points. Charlie Easley hit 6 of 9 from deep to add 22 points and Luke Appel added 11 points off the bench.
