Collins has missed the last five games for the playoff-contending Hawks, who have dealt with a rash of injuries that have sidelined key players such as De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovich and Cam Reddish for significant periods.
Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
