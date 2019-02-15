San Diego forward Yauhen Massalski, center, shoots over Brigham Young guard TJ Haws during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

SAN DIEGO — Junior guard TJ Haws scored eight of his career-high 35 points in overtime while Yoeli Childs had five of his 27 in the extra period to lead BYU to an 88-82 victory against San Diego on Thursday night.

Childs also had 12 rebounds for BYU (17-10, 9-3 West Coast) made up a 14-point deficit in the second half and had a 75-73 lead with 6.4 seconds left, but USD’s Isaiah Wright drove down the floor for an easy layup with 1.7 seconds left to send it into overtime at 75-75.

After Wright made two free throws early in overtime, BYU took over behind Haws and Childs. Haws made a layup and Childs then had a slam dunk, made one of two free throws and then had a bank shot for an 82-77 lead with 2:36 left.

San Diego twice pulled within two points but Haws had a layup and then sealed it with four free throws in the final 27.4 seconds.

Haws’ previous career-high was 34 against Pepperdine on Jan. 17.

McKay Cannon added 10 points for BYU.

Isaiah Pineiro had 20 points and 12 rebounds for USD (16-10, 5-6), while Olin Carter III had 20 points and Yauhen Massalski 13.

USD had its second 14-point lead of the game, 53-39, four minutes into the second half, before BYU went on a 20-7 run to close to 60-59. The Cougars got 3-pointers from Cannon and Zac Seljaas, and three free throws by Haws after he was fouled by Pineiro while taking a shot from behind the arc.

The Cougars tied it at 67 on Haws’ 3-pointer with 6:26 to go and got their first lead of the game, 70-69, on Cannon’s 3-pointer from the corner with 4:23 left.

BIG PICTURE

BYU: The Cougars are 13-5 against USD since joining the WCC in 2011-12.

San Diego: Carter made four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to help the Toreros to a 24-10 lead.

UP NEXT

BYU is at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. The Cougars beat the Lions 67-49 in Provo on Feb. 2.

San Diego hosts No. 3 Gonzaga on Saturday night. The Zags beat the Toreros 85-69 in Spokane on Feb. 2.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.