Hawthorne scores 20, San Francisco takes down Hartford 85-53

SAN FRANCISCO — Isaiah Hawthorne’s 20 points helped San Francisco defeat Hartford 85-53 on Thursday night.
The Hawks (4-11) were led by Michael Dunne, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Jared Kimbrough added 10 points and six rebounds for Hartford.
San Francisco entered halftime up 40-22. Hawthorne paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. San Francisco outscored Hartford in the second half by 14 points, with Gigiberia scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.