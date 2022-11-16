Hayes, Boyd lead No. 10 NC State in 96-48 rout of Charlotte

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RALEIGH, N.C. — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as No. 10 North Carolina State routed Charlotte 96-48 on Wednesday night. Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots, including three 3-pointers. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).

Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points, Diamond Johnson had 11, and River Baldwin added 10 for the Wolfpack (4-0).

Dazia Lawrence led Charlotte (2-1) with 18 points, while Jada McMillian had 15 points and six rebounds.

The 49ers led by three points early and were tied 11-11 with the Wolfpack with about five minutes to play in the first quarter. But then N.C. State shifted into a higher gear and embarked on a 22-2 run over the next eight minutes. Boyd scored seven points during that stretch while Charlotte shot 1-of-9 from the floor.

N.C. State led by 26 points at halftime. The Wolfpack’s margin of victory – 48 points – ties it largest from last season, a Nov. 15, 2021 win over Towson.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: For the second straight game, the Wolfpack won comfortably over a mid-major opponent that played in the NCAA Tournament last season. This time, it was N.C. State’s sharp shooting that led the way. The Wolfpack made 11-of-19 3-pointers for a 57.9% clip, which is the best they’ve shot from behind the arc since a Nov. 14, 2021 win over Florida.

Charlotte: It’s the first loss of the season for the 49ers, who have aspirations of going back to the NCAA Tournament. To do that, they’ll need to win Conference USA in their final season in the league before going to the American. Charlotte should fare better in CUSA play than it did against N.C. State, especially with experienced fifth- and sixth-year players like McMillan and Mikayla Boykin leading the way.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: The Wolfpack visit No.5 UConn in Hartford on Sunday.

Charlotte: The 49ers host VCU on Sunday.

