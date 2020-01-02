Tyler Thomas had 18 points for the Pioneers (7-7, 0-1). Koreem Ozier added 14 points. E.J. Anosike had 4 points and 16 rebounds. Cameron Parker, who recently set the NCAA single-game assists record with 24, had more turnovers (8) than the Pioneers had assists (7). He had one assist.
The game was Merrimack’s Northeast Conference debut, although the Warriors’ games do not count in the league standings while they complete the transition to Division I.
Merrimack plays Robert Morris at home on Saturday. Sacred Heart faces Wagner on the road on Saturday.
