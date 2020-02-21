Merrimack (19-10, 13-3 Northeast Conference) is trying to become the first first-year Division I program to win a regular-season conference title. It is ineligible for the conference tournament while it transitions to Division I.
Aaron Clarke had 15 points, and Jare’l Spellman added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (16-12, 9-6).
Merrimack matches up against Mount St. Mary’s on the road on Sunday. Sacred Heart faces Bryant on the road on Sunday.
