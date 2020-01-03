NC A&T posted a season-high 33 assists and forced a season-high 26 turnovers.
Kevin Fletcher had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs. Jahri Leigh added 16 points, and Jajour Lambert had 13 points.
NC A&T takes on Florida A&M at home on Monday.
