Haynes and East Tennessee State host Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (11-11, 3-6 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays the Chattanooga Mocs after Jalen Haynes scored 27 points in East Tennessee State's 71-67 overtime loss to the Mercer Bears. The Buccaneers are 3-8 on their home court. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Haynes averaging 11.0.

The Mocs are 3-6 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Seymour is averaging eight points and 7.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mocs: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

