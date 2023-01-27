Haynes and East Tennessee State host Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (11-11, 3-6 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-14, 4-5 SoCon)
The Mocs are 3-6 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 7.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Seymour is averaging eight points and 7.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.
Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.
LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.
Mocs: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
