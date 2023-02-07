Haynes and East Tennessee State host UNC Greensboro

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-16, 5-7 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-9, 10-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -10; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalen Haynes scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-62 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 8-3 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon scoring 70.2 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 5-7 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is ninth in the SoCon scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

The Spartans and Buccaneers square off Tuesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Advertisement

Jordan King is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 assists. Haynes is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article