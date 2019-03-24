CLEMSON, S.C. — Samajae Haynes-Jones tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Wichita State to a 63-55 win over Clemson in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

Jaime Echenique had 18 points and three blocks for Wichita State (21-14), which has reached 20 wins in 10 straight seasons. Markis McDuffie added 16 points. Dexter Dennis had nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the road team.

Wichita State plays top-seeded Indiana on Thursday night in the quarterfinals.

The Tigers’ 28.3 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Wichita State opponent this season.

Marcquise Reed had 18 points for the Tigers (20-14). Elijah Thomas added eight rebounds. David Skara had three blocks.

