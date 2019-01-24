HONOLULU — Evan Leonard scored 17 points, Max Hazzard hit a game-winning shot with 9.2 seconds left in overtime and UC Irvine beat Hawaii 75-74 on Wednesday night.

Eyassu Worku gave UCI a 73-71 lead with 26.4 seconds left in overtime by sinking a 3-pointer from the wing. Hawaii opted for a quick shot and Sheriff Drammeh nailed a 3-pointer for a one-point lead. Hazzard hit a pull-up jumper at the free-throw line, Jack Purchase was short on a 3-pointer at the other end and Drew Buggs’ putback attempt didn’t fall.

Hazzard finished with 14 points for UCI (15-6, 4-1 Big West), which struggled from the free-throw line by making 8 of 19.

Purchase had 18 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii (11-7, 2-2). The Rainbow Warriors made 11 of 29 3-pointers, reaching 11 3s for the fifth time this season.

Hawaii was ahead by 10 points after Zigmars Raimo’s 3-point play with 5:35 to go but the Rainbow Warriors didn’t make another field goal in regulation. Drammeh was fouled far away from the basket and sank two free throws to tie it at 64 and he missed a running 3-pointer at the buzzer as it went to overtime.

