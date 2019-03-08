Houston Baptist (12-16, 8-9) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (13-17, 8-9)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist goes for the season sweep over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after winning the previous matchup in Houston. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Huskies outshot Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from the field 51 percent to 46.7 percent and hit 10 more free throws en route to a 73-72 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Kareem South has averaged 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jashawn Talton has put up 8.6 points and five rebounds. For the Huskies, Ian DuBose has averaged 17 points and 5.9 rebounds while Edward Hardt has put up 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 44.4 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Houston Baptist is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 12-10 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 63.7 points while giving up 68.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston Baptist offense has scored 82.8 points per game, the 16th-highest figure in Division I. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has only averaged 66.6 points per game, which ranks 286th nationally.

