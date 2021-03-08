FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Houston Baptist’s Pedro Castro, Za-Ontay Boothman and Darius Lee have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.
SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Des Balentine has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-10 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.
PERFECT WHEN: Incarnate Word is a flawless 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Cardinals are 2-13 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
TIGHTENING UP: Houston Baptist’s offense has turned the ball over 17 times per game this season, but is averaging 13.7 turnovers over its last three games.
