Binghamton opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers and then used a 9-0 run to get within 54-50 within 54-50 midway through the half. Albany quickly pushed the lead back to 12 but Sam Sessoms had consecutive 3-pointers to half the deficit. However, the Bearcats didn’t hit another field goal for 3 1/2 minutes, with Sessoms hitting a jumper to make it 71-62 with just 1:03 to play.