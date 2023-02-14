Heidbreder and Air Force host Utah State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Air Force Falcons (13-13, 4-9 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-7, 8-5 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -13; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits the Utah State Aggies after Jake Heidbreder scored 26 points in Air Force’s 89-77 victory against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies have gone 11-2 in home games. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevin Dorius averaging 1.7.

The Falcons are 4-9 in conference play. Air Force is fifth in the MWC shooting 35.5% from downtown. Ethan Taylor paces the Falcons shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Heidbreder is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.5 points. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 11.3 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 24.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

