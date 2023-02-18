Heidbreder scores 22, Air Force knocks off Wyoming 75-69

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jake Heidbreder scored 22 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 75-69 on Friday.
Hunter Maldonado led the way for the Cowboys (8-18, 3-11) with 22 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. Jeremiah Oden added 19 points and two blocks for Wyoming. In addition, Xavier Dusell had 10 points.
Air Force went into halftime ahead of Wyoming 37-35. Heidbreder put up 13 points in the half. Air Force outscored Wyoming by four points in the second half. Heidbreder led the way with nine second-half points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Tuesday. Air Force hosts Fresno State while Wyoming hosts Utah State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.