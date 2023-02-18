Heidbreder scores 22, Air Force knocks off Wyoming 75-69

Heidbreder shot 8 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Falcons (14-14, 5-10 Mountain West Conference). Rytis Petraitis added 18 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 11 for 12 from the line, and they also had 10 rebounds. Carter Murphy recorded 16 points and went 6 of 8 from the field.