Heidbreder sparks Air Force past Arkansas State 80-55

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jake Heidbreder’s 16 points helped Air Force defeat Arkansas State 80-55 on Friday night.
Avery Felts led the Red Wolves (5-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Arkansas State also got 13 points from Terrance Ford Jr.. Markise Davis also recorded eight points.
Air Force entered halftime up 44-27. Green paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Air Force outscored Arkansas State in the second half by eight points, with Heidbreder scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.
