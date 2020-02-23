Damion Squire had nine points for the Aggies (13-16, 7-6), whose four-game win streak was snapped.
The Gauchos evened the season series against the Aggies with the win. UC Davis defeated UC Santa Barbara 84-75 on Feb. 13. UC Santa Barbara matches up against UC Riverside on the road on Thursday. UC Davis takes on Long Beach State at home next Saturday.
