Hemby shines as Maryland beats Buffalo 31-10

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Roman Hemby ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard sprint in the first minute of the second half that helped Maryland pull away to a 31-10 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On an otherwise uneven day for the Maryland offense, Hemby breezed through a gaping hole and raced untouched to the end zone for the team’s longest run since 2019. That gave the Terrapins a 24-7 advantage after 39 seconds in the third quarter.

Antwaine Littleton also ran for two touchdowns for Maryland (1-0), and Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 290 yards. It was also a solid defensive showing for the Terrapins, who return a talented quarterback and an impressive group of receivers but still need to show they can stop top teams.

Buffalo (0-1) didn’t give them much of a test. The Bulls were outgained 446-268.

Advertisement

Hemby, a redshirt freshman who had 17 rushing attempts last season, made the most of his seven carries in this year’s opener. He scored on a 33-yard run in the first quarter, and then Littleton added a 2-yard touchdown in the second.

It was 17-0 when Buffalo scored its lone TD on a 19-yard run by Al-Jay Henderson. Then the Bulls stopped Maryland on fourth down in the final minute of the half to stay within 10 points.

That was one of a handful of moments when the Terrapins weren’t quite clicking. Tagovailoa had an overthrown pass intercepted in Buffalo territory in the third, and later Rakim Jarrett dropped one of the Maryland’s quarterback’s nicest tosses of the day.

Still, the Terps never seemed like they were in much danger in this opener. Littleton’s 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth made it 31-7.

Advertisement

THE TAKEAWAY

Buffalo: The Bulls played a turnover-free game and kept Maryland’s receivers from making too many big plays, but Buffalo simply didn’t move the ball well enough to threaten an upset.

Maryland: The passing game was a bit inconsistent, but the offensive line, which returns every starter, did a nice job. The Terrapins ultimately won this game about as comfortably as expected.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: The Bulls host Holy Cross next Saturday night.

Maryland: The Terps play at Charlotte on Saturday. Maryland hasn’t played a nonconference road game since a loss to Temple in 2019.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

GiftOutline Gift Article