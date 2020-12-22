Gertautas Urbonavicius had 16 points for the Fighting Hawks (1-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Filip Rebraca added 11 points and four blocks.
Drake plays Indiana State on the road on Sunday. North Dakota plays Kansas City at home next Saturday.
