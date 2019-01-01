SAN DIEGO — Jeremy Hemsley made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:57 left for San Diego State, which rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat Cal State Northridge 65-60 Tuesday.

Jalen McDaniels had 20 points and 13 rebounds for SDSU (8-5), which outscored the Matadors (6-9) 38-14 during the final 15 minutes.

Devin Watson scored 14 and Hemsley 13 for SDSU, which appeared headed for its second straight ugly home loss when it trailed 46-27 with 15:12 to go.

But the Aztecs suddenly found their game behind McDaniels and their senior backcourt of Hemsley and Watson. It also helped that CSUN redshirt freshman Lamine Diane — who finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds — drew his fourth foul and came out with just more than eight minutes to go and CSUN leading 51-44.

SDSU tied it at 51 on Watson’s 3-pointer with just more than six minutes to go and the Aztecs took a 56-55 lead on Adam Seiko’s 3-pointer with 3:34 left, their first lead since 7-6. The Matadors’ last lead was 60-58 on Michael Ou’s free throw with 2:12 left, before Hemsley hit a 3 to give the Aztecs the lead for good. SDSU closed out strong behind McDaniels’ rebounding and got the final four points from Watson, on a layup and two free throws.

The Aztecs bounced back after being dominated by Brown in an 82-61 loss on Saturday.

The Matadors took the lead midway through the first half behind Diane and appeared headed toward ending a four-game losing streak in the series. They dominated the first half, leading 32-21 after forcing SDSU to shoot only 28.1 percent overall, including 13.3 percent from the 3-point line.

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Northridge: The Matadors showed more energy and enthusiasm than the Aztecs before the home team came on strong in the second half.

San Diego State: The Aztecs shot much better in the second half, going 53.3 percent overall and 60 percent from the 3-point line.

UP NEXT

Cal State Northridge hosts Yale on Saturday night.

San Diego State opens Mountain West Conference play at Boise State on Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.